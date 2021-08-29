Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.