salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $273.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

