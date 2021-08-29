salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $310.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

