salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

