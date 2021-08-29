Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SAXPY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

