Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.69. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

