SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in August

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

SASDY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 7,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,993. SAS AB has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

