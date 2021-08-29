Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,364 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $87,044,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

