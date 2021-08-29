Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $19.92 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded down $40.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,548.49. The company had a trading volume of 231,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,083. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,580.00. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

