Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 211,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 364,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,750,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

