SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

