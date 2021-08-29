Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 313,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.03 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

