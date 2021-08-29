Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 139,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,654. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

