Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

