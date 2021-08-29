Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SRL opened at $11.34 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

