Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Up 132.4% in August

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGAM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 273,386 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

