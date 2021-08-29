SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,771 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.62.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

