SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 151,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,771 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.62.
SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.
The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21.
In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
