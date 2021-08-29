Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,725 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

FIX opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

