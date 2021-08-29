Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 17,792 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $48,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

AZO stock opened at $1,548.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

