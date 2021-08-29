Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,371 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Perficient worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Perficient by 103.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 9.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $116.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

