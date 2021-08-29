Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 28,983 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

