Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 116,059 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,059 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $343.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

