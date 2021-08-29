Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $100.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

