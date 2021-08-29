SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

