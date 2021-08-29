Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

