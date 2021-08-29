ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $635.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

