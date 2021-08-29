Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.