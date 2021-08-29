Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in August

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 29th total of 1,867,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

SIOPF remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95. Shimao Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $2.97.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

