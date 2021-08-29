Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in August

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 29th total of 1,867,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
SIOPF remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95. Shimao Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $2.97.
Shimao Group Company Profile
