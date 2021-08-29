ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $203.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.57.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,886,957 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.94. 333,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

