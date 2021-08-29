Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Declines By 48.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday.

Get 36Kr alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRKR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 45,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.