Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Drops By 67.9%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

