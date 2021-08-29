Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 47.9%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.