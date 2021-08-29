Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 47.9%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
About AmeriCann
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.