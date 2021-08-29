Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Decreases By 67.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANPDY stock opened at $494.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.72. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $236.00 and a 52-week high of $615.99.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

