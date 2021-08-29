Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 50.9%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 49,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

