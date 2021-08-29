Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Grows By 125.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 21,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,377. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.