Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Grows By 275.6%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the July 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days.

OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.22. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

