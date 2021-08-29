Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 40.9%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 154,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,256. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

