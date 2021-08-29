Short Interest in Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Drops By 75.0%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRBO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01. Carbon Energy has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. Thr firm produces and sells oil, natural gas, natural gas condensate, natural gas liquids. It also owns and operates oil and natural gas interests in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

