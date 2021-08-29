Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Decreases By 33.3%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CSIOY opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $141.75 and a 52 week high of $202.58.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

