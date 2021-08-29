Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Decreases By 33.3%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.75 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

