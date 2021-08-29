Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rises By 187.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 187.7% from the July 29th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.33.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.924 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.