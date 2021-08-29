Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Rises By 95.0%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 80,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,964. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,969,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 231,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,046,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

