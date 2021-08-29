Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Declines By 71.2%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,624. The company has a market cap of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

