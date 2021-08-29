Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Declines By 71.2%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,624. The company has a market cap of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

