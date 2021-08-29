Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declines By 43.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 22,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,425. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4793 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

