Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Declines By 73.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 826.0 days.
Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94.
About Grand City Properties
