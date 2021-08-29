Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Declines By 73.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 826.0 days.

Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

