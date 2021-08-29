Short Interest in Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Decreases By 80.0%

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLUX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Great Lakes Aviation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of passenger and freight transportation services. The company was founded by Douglas G. Voss and Ivan L. Simpson on October 25, 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

