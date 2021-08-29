Short Interest in Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Decreases By 80.0%

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GLUX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Great Lakes Aviation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Great Lakes Aviation
