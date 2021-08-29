Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 199.4%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 199.4% from the July 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.05.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

IBDRY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

