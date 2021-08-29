Short Interest in Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Decreases By 66.7%

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ITUP traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. Interups has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
Interups Company Profile
