Short Interest in Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Decreases By 66.7%

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ITUP traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. Interups has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

