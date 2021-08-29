Short Interest in Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Increases By 200.0%

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JFBC remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.