Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declines By 40.3%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.92. 5,828,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after buying an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.